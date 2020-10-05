Somalia: Cross Border Movements - Week 40, 27 Sept – 03 Oct 2020

In Week 40, from 27 September to 03 October 2020, a total of 4,264 movements were observed at various flow monitoring points (FMP) across Somalia, of which 66 per cent were incoming flows and 34 per cent were outgoing flows. DTM has also collected information to monitor the specific vulnerabilities related to coronavirus among migrants. A total of 3,588 COVID-19 cases have been identified, of which 123 are new cases. One new death was reported. Additionally, 2,946 total documented recoveries were reported. Forty-four per cent of migrants reported not being aware of COVID-19. Migrants who reported not being aware about COVID-19 received a short awareness session from the DTM team.