Somalia: Cross Border Movements - Week 39, 20 - 26 September 2020

In Week 39, from 20 September to 26 September 2020, a total of 4,099 movements were observed at various flow monitoring points (FMP) across Somalia, of which 65 per cent were incoming flows and 35 per cent were outgoing flows. DTM has also collected information to monitor the specific vulnerabilities related to coronavirus among migrants. A total of 3,465 COVID-19 cases have been identified, of which 81 are new cases. No deaths were reported. Additionally, 2,877 total documented recoveries were reported. Forty-seven per cent of migrants reported not being aware of COVID-19. Migrants who reported not being aware of COVID-19 received a short awareness session from the DTM team.