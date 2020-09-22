Somalia: Cross Border Movements - Week 38, 13 - 19 September 2020

In Week 38, from 13 September to 19 September 2020, a total of 3,821 movements were observed at various flow monitoring points (FMP) across Somalia, of which 67 per cent were incoming flows and 33 per cent were outgoing flows. DTM has also collected information to monitor the specific vulnerabilities related to coronavirus among migrants. A total of 3,384 COVID-19 cases have been identified, of which 52 are new cases. One new death was reported. Additionally, 2,813 total documented recoveries were reported. Forty-two per cent of migrants reported not being aware of COVID-19. Migrants who reported not being aware about COVID-19 received a short awareness session from the DTM team.