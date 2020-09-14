Somalia: Cross Border Movements – Week 37, 6 – 12 September 2020

In Week 37, from 6 September to 12 September 2020, a total of 3,209 movements were observed at various flow monitoring points (FMP) across Somalia, of which 65 per cent were incoming flows and 35 per cent were outgoing flows. DTM has also collected information to monitor the specific vulnerabilities related to coronavirus among migrants. A total of 3,332 COVID-19 cases have been identified, of which 39 are new cases. No new deaths were reported. Additionally, 2,738 total documented recoveries were reported. Forty-five per cent of migrants reported not being aware of COVID-19. Migrants who reported not being aware about COVID-19 received a short awareness session from the DTM team.