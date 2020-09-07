Somalia: Cross Border Movements – Week 36, 30 August – 5 September 2020

In Week 36, from 30 August to 5 September 2020, a total of 3,455 movements were observed at various flow monitoring points (FMP) across Somalia, of which 66 per cent were incoming flows and 34 per cent were outgoing flows. DTM has also collected information to monitor the specific vulnerabilities related to coronavirus among migrants. A total of 3,332 COVID-19 cases have been identified, of which 21 are new cases. No new deaths were reported. Additionally, 2,696 total documented recoveries were reported. Forty-three per cent of migrants reported not being aware of COVID-19. Migrants who reported not being aware about COVID-19 received a short awareness session from the DTM team.