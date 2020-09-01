Somalia: Cross Border Movements – Week 35, 23 August - 29 August 2020

In Week 35, from 23 to 29 August 2020, a total of 3,595 movements were observed at various flow monitoring points (FMP) across Somalia, of which 72 per cent were incoming flows and 28 per cent were outgoing flows. DTM has also collected information to monitor the specific vulnerabilities related to coronavirus among migrants. A total of 3,310 COVID-19 cases have been identified, of which 41 are new cases. No new deaths were reported. Additionally, 2,481 total documented recoveries were reported. Forty-four per cent of migrants reported not being aware of COVID-19. Migrants who reported not being aware about COVID-19 received a short awareness session from the DTM team.