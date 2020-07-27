Somalia: Cross Border Movements – Week 30, 19 - 25 July 2020

In Week 30, from 19 to 25 July 2020, a total of 3,094 movements were observed at various flow monitoring points (FMP) across Somalia, of which 69 per cent were incoming flows and 31 per cent were outgoing flows. DTM has also collected information to monitor the specific vulnerabilities related to coronavirus among migrants. A total of 3,178 COVID-19 cases were identified, of which 67 were new cases. No new deaths were reported. Additionally, 1,521 total documented recoveries were reported. Forty-three per cent of migrants reported not being aware of COVID-19. Migrants who reported not being aware about COVID-19 received a short awareness session from the DTM team.