Somalia: Cross Border Movements – Week 29, 12 - 18 July 2020

In Week 29, from 12 to 18 July 2020, a total of 3,554 movements were observed at various flow monitoring points (FMP) across Somalia, of which 66 per cent were incoming flows and 34 per cent were outgoing flows. DTM has also collected information to monitor the specific vulnerabilities related to coronavirus among migrants. A total of 3,111 COVID-19 cases were identified, of which 52 were new cases. No new deaths were reported. Additionally, 1,452 total documented recoveries were reported. Forty-two per cent of migrants reported not being aware of COVID-19. Migrants who reported not being aware about COVID-19 received a short awareness from the DTM team.