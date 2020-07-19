Somalia: Cross Border Movements – Week 28, 05 July - 11 July 2020

In Week 28, from 05 to 11 July 2020, a total of 3,024 movements were observed at various flow monitoring points (FMP) across Somalia, of which 71 per cent were incoming flows and 29 per cent were outgoing flows. DTM has also collected information to monitor the specific vulnerabilities related to coronavirus among migrants. A total of 3,059 COVID-19 cases were identified, of which 98 were new cases. One new death was reported out of 93 total deaths. Additionally, 1,306 total documented recoveries were reported. Fifty-three per cent of migrants reported not being aware of COVID-19. Migrants who reported not being aware about COVID-19 received a short awareness from the DTM team.