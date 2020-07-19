Somalia: Cross Border Movements – Week 27, 28 June - 04 July 2020

In Week 27, from 28 June to 04 July 2020, a total of 3,614 movements were observed at various flow monitoring points (FMP) across Somalia, of which 68 per cent were incoming flows and 32 per cent were outgoing flows. DTM has also collected information to monitor the specific vulnerabilities related to coronavirus among migrants. A total of 2,961 COVID-19 cases were identified, of which 83 were new cases. Two new deaths were reported out of 92 total deaths. Additionally, 973 total documented recoveries were reported. Fifty-seven per cent of migrants reported not being aware of COVID-19. Migrants who reported not being aware about COVID-19 received a short awareness from the DTM team.