Somalia: Cross Border Movements – Week 26, 21 June - 27 June 2020

In Week 26, from 20 to 27 June 2020, a total of 3,804 movements were observed at various flow monitoring points (FMP) across Somalia, of which 67 per cent were incoming flows and 33 per cent were outgoing flows. DTM has also collected information to monitor the specific vulnerabilities related to coronavirus among migrants. A total of 2,878 COVID-19 cases were identified, of which 123 were new cases. Two new death was reported out of 90 total deaths. Additionally, 868 total documented recoveries were reported. Forty-nine per cent of migrants reported not being aware of COVID-19. Migrants who reported not being aware about COVID-19 received a short awareness from the DTM team.