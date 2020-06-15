Somalia: Cross Border Movements – Week 24, 7 June - 13 June 2020

In Week 24, from 7 to 13 June 2020, a total of 3,416 movements were observed at various flow monitoring points (FMP) across Somalia, of which 68 per cent were incoming flows and 32 per cent were outgoing flows. DTM has also collected information to monitor the specific vulnerabilities related to coronavirus among migrants. A total of 2,579 COVID-19 cases were identified, of which 290 were new cases. Five new deaths and 559 total documented recoveries were reported. Also, 57 per cent of migrants reported not being aware of COVID-19. Migrants who reported not being aware about COVID-19 received a short awareness from the DTM team.