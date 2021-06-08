Somalia: Cross Border Movements - Week 23, 30 May - 5 June 2021

In Week 23, from 30 May - 5 June 2021, a total of 6,188 movements were observed at seven flow monitoring points (FMP) across Somalia, of which 60 per cent were outgoing flows and 40 per cent were incoming flows. DTM has also collected information to monitor the specific vulnerabilities related to coronavirus among migrants. A total of 14,660 COVID-19 cases have been reported, of which there are 36 new cases. Additionally, 6,764 total documented recoveries from COVID-19 were reported. Thirty-five per cent of migrants reported not being aware of COVID-19. Migrants who reported not being aware of COVID-19 received a short awareness session from the DTM team.