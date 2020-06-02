Somalia: Cross Border Movements – Week 22, 24 May - 30 May 2020

In Week 22, from 24 to 30 May 2020, a total of 3,059 movements were observed at various flow monitoring points (FMP) across Somalia, of which 77 per cent were incoming flows and 23 per cent were outgoing flows. DTM has also collected information to monitor the specific vulnerabilities related to coronavirus among migrants. A total of 1,916 COVID-19 cases were identified, of which 322 were new cases. Twelve new deathsand 327 total documented recoveries were reported. Also, 61 per cent of migrants reported not being aware of COVID-19. Migrants who reported not being aware about COVID-19 received a short awareness from the DTM team.