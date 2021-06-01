Somalia: Cross Border Movements - Week 22, 23-29 May 2021

In Week 22, from 23 - 29 May 2021, a total of 5,193 movements were observed at seven flow monitoring points (FMP) across Somalia, of which 58 per cent were outgoing flows and 42 per cent were incoming flows. DTM has also collected information to monitor the specific vulnerabilities related to coronavirus among migrants. A total of 14,624 COVID-19 cases have been reported, of which there are 66 new cases. Additionally, 6,764 total documented recoveries from COVID-19 were reported. Thirty-eight per cent of migrants reported not being aware of COVID-19. Migrants who reported not being aware of COVID-19 received a short awareness session from the DTM team.