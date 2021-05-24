Somalia: Cross Border Movements - Week 21, 16-22 May 2021

In Week 21, from 16 - 22 May 2021, a total of 5,329 movements were observed at seven flow monitoring points (FMP) across Somalia, of which 62 per cent were outgoing flows and 38 per cent were incoming flows. DTM has also collected information to monitor the specific vulnerabilities related to coronavirus among migrants. A total of 14, 594 COVID-19 cases have been reported, of which there are 108 new cases. Additionally, 6,385 total documented recoveries from COVID-19 were reported. Thirty-three per cent of migrants reported not being aware of COVID-19. Migrants who reported not being aware of COVID-19 received a short awareness session from the DTM team.