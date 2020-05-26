Somalia: Cross Border Movements – Week 20, 17 May - 23 May 2020

METHODOLOGY

The purpose of flow monitoring is to provide regular and updated information of the size and profile of population movements. The information and analysis provided by flow monitoring also aims to contribute to improved understanding of shortcomings and priorities in the provision of assistance along the displacement/migratory routes.

Movement Categories:

• Outgoing/Exiting Migrants: migrants originating from and travelling out of the country where the FMP (Flow Monitoring Point) is located. Nationality is irrelevant.

• Incoming Migrants: both entering (non-nationals of the country with the FMP) and returning (nationals of the country with the FMP) migrants, where the intended destination is the country containing the FMP.

LIMITATIONS

Data collected for this exercise (the data is from FMR) should be understood as indicative observations at FMPs. They represent only part of the total flows passing through Somalia. DTM Somalia has 7 cross border flow monitoring points, which is not exhaustive of all cross-border roads that migrants may use. In addition, although data is collected daily, it is collected only during peak hours. The spatial and temporal coverage of this data collection activity is therefore incomplete. However, it provides information on the situation at assessed points and allows to make hypothesis on the overall situation. In addition, having collected flow monitoring data consistently in the past years, historical data offers the possibility to observe trends and make comparisons.