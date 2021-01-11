Somalia: Cross Border Movements - Week 2, 3 Jan – 9 Jan 2021

In Week 2 (2021), from 3 to 9 January 2021, a total of 5,009 movements were observed at various flow monitoring points (FMP) across Somalia, of which 62 per cent were incoming flows and 38 per cent were outgoing flows. DTM has also collected information to monitor the specific vulnerabilities related to coronavirus among migrants. A total of 4,726 COVID-19 cases have been reported, of which 12 are new cases. Additionally, 3,639 total documented recoveries from COVID-19 were reported. Thirty-nine per cent of migrants reported not being aware of COVID-19. Migrants who reported not being aware of COVID-19 received a short awareness session from the DTM team.