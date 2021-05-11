Somalia: Cross Border Movements - Week 19, 2 May - 8 May 2021

In Week 19, from 2 May - 8 May 2021, a total of 5,277 movements were observed at seven flow monitoring points (FMP) across Somalia, of which 53 per cent were outgoing flows and 47 per cent were incoming flows. DTM has also collected information to monitor the specific vulnerabilities related to coronavirus among migrants. A total of 14,368 COVID-19 cases have been reported, of which there are 698 new cases. Additionally, 6,152 total documented recoveries from COVID-19 were reported. Thirty-one per cent of migrants reported not being aware of COVID-19. Migrants who reported not being aware of COVID-19 received a short awareness session from the DTM team.