Somalia: Cross Border Movements - Week 18, 25 April - 1 May

In Week 18, from 25 April - 1 May 2021, a total of 5,293 movements were observed at seven flow monitoring points (FMP) across Somalia, of which 52 per cent were outgoing flows and 48 per cent were incoming flows. DTM has also collected information to monitor the specific vulnerabilities related to coronavirus among migrants. A total of 13,670 COVID-19 cases have been reported, of which there are 0 new cases. Additionally, 5,539 total documented recoveries from COVID-19 were reported. Thirty-eight per cent of migrants reported not being aware of COVID-19. Migrants who reported not being aware of COVID-19 received a short awareness session from the DTM team.