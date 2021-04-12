Somalia: Cross Border Movements - Week 15, 4 Apr — 10 Apr 2021

In Week 15, from 4 April - 10 April 2021, a total of 4,882movements were observed at seven flow monitoring points (FMP) across Somalia, of which 39 per cent were outgoing flows and 61 per cent were incoming flows. DTM has also collected information to monitor the specific vulnerabilities related to coronavirus among migrants. A total of 12,271 COVID-19 cases have been reported, of which 767 are new cases. Additionally, 4,973 total documented recoveries from COVID-19 were reported. Thirty-five per cent of migrants reported not being aware of COVID-19. Migrants who reported not being aware of COVID-19 received a short awareness session from the DTM team.