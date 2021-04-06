Somalia: Cross Border Movements - Week 14, 28 March - 03 April 2021

In Week 14, from 28 March - 03 April 2021, a total of 5,063 movements were observed at seven flow monitoring points (FMP) across Somalia, of which 53 per cent were outgoing flows and 47 per cent were incoming flows. DTM has also collected information to monitor the specific vulnerabilities related to coronavirus among migrants. A total of 11,504 COVID-19 cases have been reported, of which 828 are new cases. Additionally, 4,861 total documented recoveries from COVID-19 were reported. Thirty-six per cent of migrants reported not being aware of COVID-19. Migrants who reported not being aware of COVID-19 received a short awareness session from the DTM team.