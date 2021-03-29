Somalia: Cross Border Movements - Week 13, 21 March - 27 March 2021

In Week 13, from 21 March - 27 March 2021, a total of 4,782 movements were observed at seven flow monitoring points (FMP) across Somalia, of which 46 per cent were outgoing flows and 54 per cent were incoming flows. DTM has also collected information to monitor the specific vulnerabilities related to coronavirus among migrants. A total of 10,676 COVID-19 cases have been reported, of which 591 are new cases. Additionally, 4,637 total documented recoveries from COVID-19 were reported. Thirty-five per cent of migrants reported not being aware of COVID-19. Migrants who reported not being aware of COVID-19 received a short awareness session from the DTM team.