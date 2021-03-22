Somalia: Cross Border Movements - Week 12, 14 Mar - 20 Mar 2021

In Week 12, from 14 March - 20 March 2021, a total of 4,698 movements were observed at seven flow monitoring points (FMP) across Somalia, of which 54per cent were outgoing flows and 46 per cent were incoming flows. DTM has also collected information to monitor the specific vulnerabilities related to coronavirus among migrants. A total of 10,085 COVID-19 cases have been reported, of which 895 are new cases. Additionally, 4,498 total documented recoveries from COVID-19 were reported. Thirty-six per cent of migrants reported not being aware of COVID-19. Migrants who reported not being aware of COVID-19 received a short awareness session from the DTM team.