Somalia: Cross Border Movements - Week 11, 7 Mar - 13 Mar 2021

In Week 11 (2021), from 7 March-13 March 2021, a total of 5,191 movements were observed at seven flow monitoring points (FMP) across Somalia, of which 59 per cent were outgoing flows and 41 per cent were incoming flows. DTM has also collected information to monitor the specific vulnerabilities related to coronavirus among migrants. A total of 9,190 COVID-19 cases have been reported, of which 869 are new cases. Additionally, 4,230 total documented recoveries from COVID-19 were reported. Thirty-seven per cent of migrants reported not being aware of COVID-19. Migrants who reported not being aware of COVID-19 received a short awareness session from the DTM team.