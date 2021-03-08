Somalia: Cross Border Movements - Week 10, 28 Feb - 6 Mar 2021

In Week 10 (2021), from 28 February-6 March 2021, a total of 4,266 movements were observed at seven flow monitoring points (FMP) across Somalia, of which 55 per cent were incoming flows and 45 per cent were outgoing flows. DTM has also collected information to monitor the specific vulnerabilities related to coronavirus among migrants. A total of 8,321 COVID-19 cases have been reported, of which 1,064 are new cases. Additionally, 3,968 total documented recoveries from COVID-19 were reported. Thirty-seven per cent of migrants reported not being aware of COVID-19. Migrants who reported not being aware of COVID-19 received a short awareness session from the DTM team.