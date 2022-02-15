Somalia, at Critical Juncture, Must Have International Support in Order to Hold Overdue Elections, Restore Stability, Briefers Tell Security Council

SC/14792

Country Representative Stresses Electoral Process Has Regained Momentum, Trust of Somali People

The international community must galvanize support for Somalia at this critical juncture amid a potential humanitarian catastrophe, a spike in terrorism-related violence, the COVID-19 pandemic, growing food insecurity, climate shocks and long-overdue elections, briefers told the Security Council today.

James Swan, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Somalia and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM), told the 15-member Council that while occasional flare-ups of political tensions among some Somali leaders have so far been contained, a real risk remains that a miscalculation could spill over into conflict. However, national elections are now more than a year behind the constitutionally prescribed schedule and the Al-Shabaab group continues to pose a major security threat. Welcoming recent Upper House elections, he said this pace needs to be further accelerated. Only 130 of 275 seats of the House of the People have been filled to date, with 22 per cent going to women candidates, a shortfall of the agreed 30 per cent quota for females. In this vein, he urged all Somalia actors to redouble their efforts to meet this target.

Summarizing recent UNSOM activities, he noted ongoing progress on the future configuration of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM). Also citing progress in implementing the Somali Transition Plan, he said this is key both for the reconfiguration of AMISOM and for determining the pace of the transfer of responsibilities from that mission to the Somali security forces. That process must continue to be an urgent priority, he stressed. As well, due to the dire humanitarian situation, 7.7 million Somalis require assistance now. Somalia is the most severely drought-affected country in the Horn of Africa, with 4.3 million people impacted and 271,000 displaced. With the next rains not expected until April, the country faces a potential catastrophe, he said, calling for bolstered support, as the Somalia Humanitarian Response Plan for 2022 is currently only 2 per cent funded.

Francisco Caetano Jose Madeira, Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission for Somalia and Head of AMISOM, speaking via video-teleconference, said that a clear picture emerging on the security landscape shows that Al-Shabaab appears emboldened to distract the ongoing electoral process, as demonstrated by the 10 February attack on election personnel. For its part, AMISOM continues to provide support to address these and other challenges, he said, highlighting recent efforts to draft a strategy forward based on the goal of the Government taking control of security and other sectors and allowing for the departure of African Union forces and other Mission components. The right type of enablers will be required to give the mission the flexibility that the Transition Plan needs, he stated, adding that gains made around Somali force generation should be enhanced so goals can be realized in a timely manner, with a clear division of labour in the implementation of tasks through improved coordination and enhanced information sharing.

Björn Olof Skoog, Head of the European Union Delegation, in its capacity as observer, echoed calls for continued support for Somalia, and outlining several immediate priorities. He highlighted the importance of concluding parliamentary elections, ensuring a peaceful transition of power and forming a functioning Government able to deliver to its population and engage with the international community. While the European Union is willing to support the continued security presence of a reconfigured African Union mission in Somalia, he said there is no support for “more of the same” because the context has evolved, requiring a fresh, holistic approach. In parallel to the reconfiguration, it is essential that the Federal Government of Somalia plans how this drawdown process can be matched by a corresponding generation of the necessary forces required. As for maritime security, he expressed hope that the Council can agree on a revised resolution that better reflects Somali priorities, while also renewing the legal provisions necessary for the continuation of Operation ATALANTA for at least another nine months.

In the ensuing debate, Council members exchanged views, with many agreeing that elections will restore stability, but highlighting the delays in the process and the shortfall of the quota ensuring 30 per cent women being elected to Parliament.

Brazil’s representative highlighted the decisive interplay between the electoral process and stability in Somalia, noting that the postponement of elections poses increased risks. The threat posed by Al-Shabaab endangers that scenario even more, he said.

The United Kingdom’s representative, in a similar vein, also emphasized that completing the electoral process will avoid prolonged political uncertainty while also weaking Al-Shabaab and paving the way for Somalia to access much-needed international financing.

The representative of the United Arab Emirates cautioned that election delays could create a security vacuum. She encouraged all parties to prioritize the holding of fair and inclusive elections, underlining the need to increase the ratio of women’s participation to the quota of 30 per cent.

The United States delegate said security forces should have no role in determining the outcome of the country’s elections. AMISOM should be able to adapt to an evolving situation on the ground with a new mandate and a reconfigured force and through a concerted plan to gradually hand over responsibility to the Somali security forces.

Ghana’s delegate, also speaking for Gabon and Kenya, called on the Council and all stakeholders to support AMISOM in enhancing its operational capacity. More efforts are needed to hamper Al-Shabaab’s ability to carry out attacks, he said, urging the 15-nation organ to distinguish between national stabilization tools and those intended to limit the threat of terrorism.

Ireland’s representative, echoing concerns raised by several Council members, said Somalia is currently witnessing one of the region’s most severe droughts in recent history, as well as a deepening humanitarian crisis. “These harsh realities must focus our minds,” she said, adding that the global community has a responsibility to step up and support the Somali people.

The representative of Somalia said that the electoral process has regained its momentum, as well as the trust of the people. Summarizing recent action to create a clear road map to deliver on key tasks, he said the new reconfigured African Union mission will be agile; its capability will correspond to the threat level in Somalia; and it will be guided by the transitional plan. One objective will be to strengthen and build a well-maintained and sustainable Somali security force that can assume full responsibility across the country.

Turning to other gains, he said Somalia has also accelerated the capacity of its maritime law enforcement agencies. In that regard, the Government will no longer request any modifications to Security Council resolution 2608 (2021) on fighting piracy — which is approaching the end of its three-month technical rollover — as objectives have been achieved after nearly 15 years.

Also speaking today were representatives of India, France, Norway, Mexico, China, Albania and the Russian Federation.

The meeting began at 10:13 a.m. and ended at 11:58 a.m.

Briefings

JAMES SWAN, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Somalia and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM), reported that national elections in Somalia are now more than a year behind the constitutionally prescribed schedule. Since his last briefing three months ago, Upper House elections were concluded and the pace of the House of the People elections progressed considerably. “While this is a welcome development, this pace needs to be further accelerated,” he said, noting that only 130 of 275 seats of the House of the People have been filled to date.

Noting that 23 of those seats have so far gone to women — comprising about 22 per cent of the total — he said that number falls well short of the 30 per cent agreed women’s quota of Somalia’s political leaders. He urged all Somalia actors to redouble their efforts to meet this target. Meanwhile, the United Nations will continue to provide technical, material and advisory support to the electoral management bodies, the Office of the Prime Minister, the National Consultative Council and Goodwill Ambassadors advocating for women’s representation. His team also continues to coordinate with international partners, calling consistently for a timely and credible electoral process.

While political tensions among some Somali leaders continue to flare up sporadically — the result of “posturing and brinkmanship” — he reported that they have so far been quickly contained and have not derailed the process. “Yet, a real risk remains that a miscalculation could lead to these tensions to spill over into conflict,” he said. The United Nations has consistently sought to reduce tensions by directly engaging all parties and calling on them to address their political differences through dialogue.

Noting that the Al-Shabaab group continues to pose a major security threat, with the Benadir region and the South West state serving as its centre of operations, he cited an increase in the use of improvised explosive devices, including increased attacks in Mogadishu. As the future configuration of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) is currently under review, the United Nations is engaged in discussions among the Federal Government of Somalia, the African Union and key donors, with technical progress ongoing. Meanwhile, there is also progress in implementing the Somali Transition Plan, which is key both for the reconfiguration of AMISOM and for determining the pace of the transfer of responsibilities from that Mission to the Somali security forces. That process must continue to be an urgent priority, he stressed.

Turning to the humanitarian situation, which remains extremely dire, he said 7.7 million Somalis require humanitarian assistance in 2022. Somalia is the most severely drought-affected country in the Horn of Africa, with 4.3 million people impacted and 271,000 displaced. With the next rains not expected until April — and to be the fourth below-average rainy season — Somalia is facing a potential catastrophe. Noting with regret that the Somalia Humanitarian Response Plan for 2022 is currently only 2 per cent funded, he reiterated his call on donors to increase their support.

FRANCISCO CAETANO JOSE MADEIRA, Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission for Somalia and Head of AMISOM, speaking via video-teleconference, encouraged leaders to remain steadfast as efforts are being made to overcome challenges with a sense of urgency 10 days ahead of the planned elections. Citing gains and pressing challenges, he said 58 women have been elected — 22 per cent of the 30 per cent quota reserved for females. However, this level must be imminently scaled up. The African Union continues to engage and provide support and expertise to electoral processes. Recalling meetings he held with a range of stakeholders, he welcomed recent progress in resolving outstanding election issues and emphasized that, at this point, Somalia needs continued international support.

Turning to UNSOM activities, he said that redoubled election-related efforts continue along with enhanced operational support for the police force. The security landscape, however, remains a grave concern, as Al-Shabaab continues to operate with a spike in terrorism-related violence through, among other things, improvised explosive devices and mortar attacks. Concerns also persist over the resurgence of Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), also known as Daesh, in November and January, he said, adding that a clear picture is emerging: Al-Shabaab appears emboldened to distract the ongoing electoral process. Demonstrating this trend is the 10 February attack on election personnel, he said, cautioning that the reappearance of ISIL must be seen against the broader backdrop of its spread across the region.

For its part, AMISOM continues to provide support to address these and other challenges, he said, highlighting joint operations targeting Al-Shabaab. With support from the European Union and other partners, the Mission has carried out 34 projects, from health services to education, in various communities across Somalia. Security challenges have been overcome following discussions on a nine-point plan between the African Union and the Government of Somalia. In addition, efforts have advanced on drafting a strategy, reflecting the full participation of the Government and in line with its transitional plan. The goal is for the Government to take control of security and other sectors, allowing for the departure of African Union forces and other Mission components. As such, the new African Union mission, as well as the Somali security forces must be supported. The right type of enablers will be required to give the mission the flexibility that the Transition Plan needs. Achievements made around Somali force generation should be enhanced so goals can be realized in a timely manner, he said, adding that there should be a clear division of labour in the implementation of tasks, through improved coordination and enhanced information sharing.

BJÖRN OLOF SKOOG, Head of the European Union Delegation, in its capacity as observer, noted that the forthcoming joint summit with the African Union aims at laying the foundations for a renewed partnership and at launching an ambitious investment package. However, despite some progress on economic reforms, Somalia continues to face an extremely fragile and volatile landscape hampered by political instability, persistent security challenges, socioeconomic vulnerability, climate-induced shocks, a lack of sustained Government presence and basic services delivery, and a rising trend towards violence and extremism combined with the pandemic and an unprecedented devastating drought. Acute humanitarian needs persist — 2.9 million people are internally displaced and the 4.6 million will face acute food insecurity and hunger from February to May 2022 — and a comprehensive nexus-based approach must create synergies between humanitarian engagements, development efforts and peacebuilding and reconciliation, he said.

Outlining several immediate priorities, he highlighted the importance of concluding parliamentary elections, ensuring a peaceful transition of power and forming a functioning Government able to deliver to its population and engage with the international community. Putting politics at the centre is critical, with a successful election process being key for stability and for reinvigorating the overall reform dynamics. Noting the European Union’s almost €1 billion contributions since 2014 in development and humanitarian assistance, he said the bloc’s support extends to the electoral process and security efforts, including AMISOM. While the European Union is willing to support the continued security presence of a reconfigured African Union mission in Somalia, he said there is no support for “more of the same” because the context has evolved, requiring a fresh, holistic approach.

In parallel to the reconfiguration, it is essential that the Federal Government of Somalia plans how this drawdown process can be matched by a corresponding generation of the necessary forces required, he continued. In this vein, he encouraged full transparency on the matter going forward. Turning to the maritime domain, he noted that Operation ATALANTA has successfully reduced the threat of piracy off the coast of Somalia, with 171 pirates having been transferred to competent authorities. Further, it has a 100 per cent success rate in protecting World Food Programme (WFP) deliveries. He expressed hope that the Council will be able to agree on a revised resolution that better reflects Somali priorities, while also renewing the legal provisions necessary for the continuation of Operation ATALANTA for at least another nine months, also voicing the European Union’s strong commitment to further enhance the regional maritime security architecture.

Statements

BARBARA WOODWARD (United Kingdom) stressed that completing the electoral process will avoid prolonged political uncertainty and increased risks to Somalia’s security and stability. It will also weaken Al-Shabaab and help pave the way for Somalia to access much-needed international financing. To that end, she called for the conclusion of a peaceful, credible electoral process, especially in the Lower House elections by 25 February, with the achievement of the minimum target of 30 per cent of parliamentary seats held by women. Underlining the importance of reaching a swift agreement on a reconfigured African Union mission, which is realistic, effective and affordable, she commended the successful efforts of Somali and international partners to counter piracy off the Somali coast. Highlighting her country’s recent announcement of $18.3 million in additional support to address the effects of the current drought on top of $47.5 million in humanitarian assistance already committed, she said that more funds are needed. In that regard, she urged States to improve access to affected populations and help build longer-term resilience to climate shocks.

RAVINDRA RAGUTTAHALLI (India), noting that Somalia’s electoral process has been unable to meet its deadlines for more than a year and political tensions continue to flare, urged all the country’s leaders to continue engaging and complete the House of the People’s election by its deadline of 25 February. Failure to do so will only strengthen those who seek to obstruct peace, including Al-Shabaab, which continues to pose a grave threat. Condemning that group’s increased attacks, he stressed that “terrorism is not just a threat to Somalia but to the whole world”. India contributed $1 million to the AMISOM Trust Fund in 2021, he said, underlining the need for adequate and predictable resources and expressing support for efforts to ensure the Mission’s appropriate reconfiguration in the coming months.

HAROLD ADLAI AGYEMAN (Ghana), also speaking for Gabon and Kenya, welcomed the recent Somali National Consultative Council Conference and the steadfast commitment of all participants to concluding the House of the People’s election by 25 February. Describing delays in the electoral process as detrimental to the country’s political process, he went on to condemn attacks by Al-Shabaab and called on the Council, as well as all stakeholders, to support AMISOM in enhancing its operational capacity. Al-Shabaab, like other terrorist groups operating in Africa, has a transnational character. More efforts are needed to hamper its ability to carry out attacks. Urging the Council to distinguish between national stabilization tools and those intended to limit the threat of terrorism, he called for predictable and sustainable funding for the future AMISOM presence — including from United Nations assessed contributions — and for more humanitarian funding to address the region’s severe drought.

RODNEY M. HUNTER (United States), expressing concern about security developments in Somalia, stressed that security forces should have no role in determining the outcome of the country’s elections. Agreeing with other speakers that the House of the People’s elections should be concluded by its 25 February deadline, he said AMISOM should be able to adapt to an evolving situation on the ground with a new mandate and a reconfigured force, and through a concerted plan to gradually hand over responsibility to the Somali security forces. Noting that the Council’s authorization of counter-piracy measures off the coast of Somalia will expire on 3 March, he expressed hope that the Council will renew that mandate. Finally, he pointed out that the current drought in the Horn of Africa is one of the worst since 1981 — with some 4.6 million Somalis likely to experience crisis levels of food insecurity in the coming months — and called for renewed support from the international community.

NATHALIE BROADHURST (France) called on Somali authorities to conduct and conclude elections as soon as possible and to meet the quota for women candidates. As insecurity and climate change continue to worsen the current situation in the country, she called for ensuring accountability for human rights violators. Going forward, redefining the partnership between Somalia and the international community is essential. Turning to maritime-related issues, she expressed hope that Operation ATALANTA and the related Council resolution can reflect Somali priorities. Noting that threats posed by ISIL call for ongoing changes to the security architecture in Somalia, she said that talks between Somalia and partners were encouraging. At the same time, a transition from AMISOM to a new mission must not simply be just a change in name, she said, expressing hope that the reconfiguration proposal would be presented to the Security Council before the end of March to ensure that a decision can be taken in a timely manner.

TRINE SKARBOEVIK HEIMERBACK (Norway), welcoming progress in Somalia’s electoral process, nevertheless expressed concerns about its slow pace and the threats to its credibility. Further, Somalia’s economic reform programme — agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) — will be severely off track unless a new Government is formed early in 2022. Voicing strong support for the work of Somali women’s political rights activists who are advocating for the 30 per cent women’s quota, she expressed concern that the Lower House elections are thus far falling short. Leaders at all levels should redouble their efforts in the final stage of the electoral process, she urged, adding: “Once elected, women Parliamentarians need to be empowered and supported.” As well, the protection of civilians remains deeply worrying, she said, urging the Somali authorities to investigate and prosecute sexual violence and grave violations against children.

GERALDINE BYRNE NASON (Ireland) said Somalia is currently witnessing one of the region’s most severe droughts in recent history, as well as a deepening humanitarian crisis. Millions are going hungry and many have had to flee their homes, compounding the country’s many political and security challenges. “These harsh realities must focus our minds,” she said, noting that the global community has a responsibility to step up and support the Somali people. Condemning all attacks on humanitarian workers and goods, including diversion by profiteers, she said the unfolding humanitarian catastrophe coincides with a moment of progress towards completing elections. Against that backdrop, she called upon the Somali authorities to “make the final push to get the process over the line, fairly and with transparency”. She also condemned increasing violence by Al-Shabaab, as well as reports of widespread sexual and gender-based violence against women and girls.

JUAN RAMON DE LA FUENTE RAMIREZ (Mexico), taking note of the commitments agreed at the National Consultative Council meeting in January, said the Somali authorities should make the most of that progress and fully implement the agreements. A just, timely, inclusive and transparent electoral process is absolutely critical to gain the trust of the Somali people, and women’s representation at the minimum quota of 30 per cent is crucial to ensuring the country’s lasting stability. Condemning Al-Shabaab’s attacks, as well as attempts to disturb electoral activities, he said it is crucial that the African Union, the United Nations and the Somali Government agree on the size, goals and constitution of a new mission that will lay out a road map for the transfer of responsibilities to the Somali security forces. Another major concern is the plight of millions of people suffering as a result of one of the worst droughts in recent years, he said, describing the situation as an example of how the impacts of climate change can trigger a humanitarian crisis. In that vein, he advocated for the Council’s consideration of climate change risks in its strategies for conflict prevention.

AMIERAH AL HEFAITI (United Arab Emirates) encouraged all parties to prioritize the holding of fair and inclusive elections. Stressing the need to increase the ratio of women’s participation to the quota of 30 per cent, she highlighted the importance of ensuring the safety and protection of women candidates for political office. Addressing the security threats in the country, particularly from Al-Shabaab, she emphasized the need to ensure the transfer of security responsibilities to the Somali security forces through calculated steps that prevent leaving a vacuum for Al-Shabaab to consolidate or expand its control. Emphasizing the importance of the full, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to the Somali people, she reported that her country has recently provided an air bridge to transport several tons of food assistance to minimize the impact of the drought. She also spotlighted the possibility of expanding the use of renewable energy in peace processes to address the impacts of climate change and commended the efforts that have succeeded in banning charcoal exports from Somalia.

JOAO GENESIO DE ALMEIDA FILHO (Brazil), welcoming the significant electoral achievements, noted that the 26 per cent of female representatives elected for the Upper House should be viewed as a landmark accomplishment that pushes women representation in the politics of Somalia forward. He expressed condolences to the victims of recent terrorist attacks, especially those in Benadir, Jubaland, South West and Hirshabelle, as well as those in and around Mogadishu. Deeply concerned with the alarming levels of grave violations against children in the country and the incidence of mortar attacks in Baidoa on 27 November, he highlighted the decisive interplay between the electoral process and stability in Somalia, noting that the postponement of elections, among other matters, poses risks to its political stability. The threat posed by Al-Shabaab endangers that scenario even more.

DAI BING (China) said that Somali parties have been moving forward with the electoral process and have finally settled their differences through dialogue and consultation. He encouraged them all to “put the greater good first” and move forward with the elections as agreed, in order to create the conditions for reconstruction. The international community should respect the Somali-owned and ‑led approach, instead of exerting excessive pressure at every turn. The security situation in the country is volatile, he said, noting that dozens of people have been killed in Al-Shabab attacks. Somalia and the African Union have made an agreement regarding the reconfiguration of UNSOM, he said, calling on Member States to keep up predictable funding for the Mission. The future of Somalia must be owned by its people and it is incumbent on the international community to help, while ensuring that the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are maintained. It is currently facing the worst drought in 30 years, with nearly half the population in urgent need of humanitarian assistance. The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has announced a $1.5 billion humanitarian response plan. Greater recognition is needed for the role of development in improving the humanitarian situation and the Government should be helped to create jobs and eliminate the root causes of conflict, he said, noting that its peace and security is pivotal to regional dynamics.

FERIT HOXHA (Albania), while calling for the completion of the electoral process without further delays, acknowledged the improvement in the women’s quota of representation in the Upper House. He encouraged Somali authorities to confirm their commitment to that quota by raising the number of women in the House of the People to a minimum of 30 per cent. Strongly condemning Al-Shabaab’s attacks and the ongoing clashes of traditional and non-traditional actors, he called on all stakeholders to spare no effort in working out the technical details, particularly regarding the operational and financial aspects of the African Union transitional mission. Also underlining the importance of maritime security, he highlighted the dire humanitarian situation in the country after decades of conflict and recurrent climate shocks, including severe droughts and outbreaks of disease. In that regard, he called for a special focus on women and youth, who face a heightened risk of sexual violence, harassment and abuse, and expressed concerns over the grave violations of children’s rights.

ANNA EVSTIGNEEVA (Russian Federation), noting that Somalia continues to progress through its election process, expressed confidence in the Special Representative’s ability to help reduce political tensions. “The territorial integrity and unity of Somalia must be preserved,” she stressed, adding that Al-Shabaab fighters are increasing their attacks, resulting in many casualties. Also pointing to progress made in developing plans for a reconfiguration of AMISOM, she called for a balanced approach to the Mission’s mandate and stressed that the opinions and priorities of the host country must be considered. Against the current security backdrop, considering a drawdown of that African Union presence remains premature. She went on to echo other speakers’ calls for more predictable and sustainable funding, urging the Council to consider various options for providing such support.

ABUKAR DAHIR OSMAN (Somalia) said that the electoral process has regained its momentum, as well as the trust of the people of Somalia. On security, there were high-level consultations with the African Union, and an agreement was signed on the new transition mission. A clear road map was created to deliver on key tasks, including a joint proposal for the new mission and an option for logistical support. The new mission will be agile; its capability will correspond to the threat level in Somalia; and it will be guided by the transitional plan. One objective will be to strengthen and build a well-maintained and sustainable Somali security force that can assume full responsibility across the country.

Somalia’s commitment to its security is not limited to its land but also to its national waters, he said, noting that its Attorney General has been carrying out maritime training at the federal and state level. The country has accelerated the capacity of its maritime law enforcement agencies, including with regard to a unit to deal with unregulated fishing in Somali waters. The end of the three-month technical rollover of Security Council resolution 2608 (2021) on fighting piracy approaches, he said, highlighting that the Government will no longer request any modifications to the resolution as it has achieved its objectives after nearly 15 years. In that regard, he emphasized that it will continue to work on maritime security and sustainable development in line with Somali national objectives.

