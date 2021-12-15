Somalia
Somalia Crisis Response Plan 2022
Attachments
$82,133,682
Funding Required
1,424,497
People Targeted
340
Entities Targeted
IOM Vision
IOM Somalia aims to save lives, alleviate suffering and maintain human dignity through the delivery of frontline services to crisis-affected populations, while steadily developing models and partnerships for longer-term recovery and migration governance. IOM is strategically well-placed to operationalise the humanitarian-development-peace nexus through its vast portfolio. IOM aims to catalyse programming from multiple units to provide more holistic support to communities in a way that reinforces government legitimacy and enables the government to deliver services.