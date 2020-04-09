Somalia | COVID-19 Response - As at 8 April 2020

OPERATIONAL CONTEXT

8 confirmed cases

0 confirmed cases related to UNHCR’s persons of concern

As at 8 April, eight COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Somalia and currently no confirmed cases related to UNHCR’s persons of concern. The latest confirmed case in Mogadishu of an individual with no travel history means infection took place by way of community transmission.

Necessary travel and schooling restrictions imposed by Somalia in response to the global pandemic have resulted in the suspension of certain activities implemented by UNHCR, including programmes related to refugee status determination, resettlement interviews, and repatriation of Somali refugee returnees.

Somalia has one of the most protracted and complex humanitarian crises in the world. With over 2.6 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) living in over 2,000 highly congested settlements, two-thirds of whom are minors, there is exceptionally high risk for wide-spread community transmission of the virus. Somalia has extremely limited capacity, including with regard to diagnosis and treatment, to prevent and respond to an outbreak of COVID-19