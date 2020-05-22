Somalia | COVID-19 Response - As at 21 May 2020

OPERATIONAL CONTEXT

Despite restrictions on movement in the COVID-19 context, UNHCR continues to provide life-saving assistance to persons of concern. In a complex humanitarian situation, compounded by pandemic, armed conflict, floods and an infestation of desert locusts, UNHCR has been strengthening national health system to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, support socio-economic recovery and resilience and maintain access to international protection

COVID-19 POSITIVE CASES AMONG PERSONS OF CONCERN

As at 17 May, two persons of concern, one IDP and one refugee, have tested positive for COVID-19. The IDP, who tested positive, was provided with one NFI kit and was quarantined at his home in the IDP camp. The assistance aimed to decongest the family comprised of 13 members living in only two makeshift shelters.

The refugee who tested positive is in the process of being admitted to a hospital. UNHCR is working closely with the Government for tracing those with whom the individual has been in contact.

UNHCR RESPONSE

• Awareness raising: Over 242,000 persons have been informed about the COVID-19 pandemic, including about prevention and recommended actions if an individual is symptomatic. The risk of transmission is highest in Somalia’s over 2,000 highly congested IDP sites. As a result, 260 IDP leaders received training to increase their capacity to prevent and respond to COVID-19 concerns in their IDP sites. They are now raising awareness in their IDP sites about COVID-19.

• Basic needs: Many returnees and displaced persons have lost their employment because of the shrinking economy and are unable to meet their basic needs. Over 8,600 persons have already received unconditional cash grants to restore their livelihood.

• Emergency shelter: Over 2,800 persons have benefited from emergency shelter assistance aimed at decongestion at shelter level. Congestion in the IDP sites represents risk for community spread of the COVID19.

• Handwashing stations and boreholes: UNHCR has installed 48 handwashing stations in front of hospitals, health centres and reception centres allowing around 1,100 persons washing hands daily to protect themselves and others before entering the facility. Three boreholes complete with solar panels and water pumps, generator/control rooms, water kiosks and elevated water tanks have been handed to Government partners.

• Hotlines: UNHCR continues to run 10 phone lines that persons in need can use to request assistance or get more information about COVID-19. Established hotlines reduce face-to-face contact and viral transmission.

• Hygiene kits: Frequent and thorough handwashing is one of the best ways to stay safe from COVID-19. Over 31,000 persons have received hygiene kits to practice handwashing and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

• Moratorium on evictions: As the COVID-19 pandemic takes hold in Somalia, evictions of vulnerable individuals especially IDPs, refugees and returnees can represent an even greater threat. So far this year, over 64,000 persons have been forced to leave their homes as a result of evictions. UNHCR has tirelessly worked with the UN Humanitarian Coordinator to advocate with Federal Government for a nationwide moratorium on evictions during the period of response to COVID-19. At the subnational level, UNHCR’s advocacy has already yielded positive results in various locales across the country with moratoriums declared by mayors and other authorities.

• Personal protective equipment (PPE): UNHCR has supplied six health centres/hospitals with PPEs to protect their health workers in close contact with infected persons. Over 1,300 displaced persons in environments deemed high risk of viral exposure have received PPEs. Most of these individuals are IDP leaders who are entrusted with raising awareness in IDP sites about the virus.

• Protection cluster: The Protection cluster, led by UNHCR, has worked with the partners of the Somalia Protection Monitoring System (link), including UNHCR PRMN, to monitor and respond to the protection impact of COVID19 on vulnerable groups.

• Risk communication: The CCCM cluster, co-led by IOM and UNHCR, continues to spread vital information about prevention and response for COVID-19 reaching 852 IDP sites (out of 2,127 IDP sites) covering almost one million IDPs (38 per cent out of total 2.6 million). The Risk community communication evaluation shows that 98 per cent of interviewed IDPs have heard of COVID-19 and the importance of preventing transmission of the virus, and 44 per cent expressed the wish to learn more about how they can protect their community from transmission.

The Protection cluster, with the support of national NGOs and Radio Ergo, has developed guidelines for risk communication with marginalised communities.

• Sanitary materials: Social distancing and staying at home are key strategies to stay safe from COVID-19. Over 1,700 women and girls of reproductive age have received sanitary materials to minimize their movement and exposure to COVID-19.

• Shelter and NFIs cluster: The Shelter and NFIs cluster, led by UNHCR, reached 14,400 IDPs with shelter interventions and 8,500 IDPs with NFIs interventions in five high risk IDPs sites from January to April. In May, more than 1,000 NFIs to flood-affected areas have been reached, with distribution ongoing. Shelter and NFIs interventions in 13 high risk IDPs sites are underway and once completed, 900 IDPs will benefit from shelter interventions and 36,000 IDPs will benefit from NFIs interventions. This assistance helps to reduce congestion at shelter level. Considering a number of shelter, WASH and health factors, a total of 237 IDPs sites have been identified as high-risk sites, compounded by the Gu flood emergency. Over 590,000 individuals live in these highrisk sites.