Somalia: COVID-19 Monthly Report (October 2020)

Overview

Confirmed daily COVID-19 cases continue to decline. Somalia has confirmed 4,229 with 3,247 recoveries and 107 death as of 31 October. Most cases are 20 to 60 years old, and 74 per cent are male. According to WHO, cumulative positive testing rate, has declined. Across the country, health facility and community-based surveillance activities are focused on early detection, testing, tracking and tracing of cases. The Federal government is committed to containing the spread of the Coronavirus infection in the country and would continue with its efforts to enforce preventive measures to stop the spread of the disease. It calls upon members of the public to work with the government by complying with the health directives aimed at protecting the safety of the public. Students returning to school are required to follow Ministry of Health guidelines including social distancing, wearing face masks and gloves. School compounds have been cleaned, disinfected, and hand washing facilities installed.