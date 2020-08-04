Somalia: COVID-19 Monthly Report (July 2020)

Overview

Confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Somalia and as of July 31, the number increased to 3,196, 93 deaths and 1,543 recoveries were reported. The pandemic has had an impact on the socio-economic situation of the country exacerbat-ing pre-existing vulnerabilities. The triple threat of COVID-19, desert locusts & floods has significantly changed the humanitarian context in the country, prompting the Humanitarian Country Team to re-prioritise the Humanitarian Response Plan which now requires US$1.01BN to assist 3M people. Despite the COVID-19- related operational challenges, the UN agencies and partners have scaled up their responses to the pandemic. Partners have provided support in increasing the prepara-tions and mitigation capacity of health personnel in the regions including mass awareness campaigns targeting vulnerable IDPs and poor urban populations. Over 2.3 M people have been provided food assistance of two months combined rations.

All the seas ports in Somalia are operational. The airports are only open for local passenger flights and cargo except Hargeisa where Ethiopian Airlines passenger flights to Addis Ababa remain operational. The Somaliland-Ethiopia (Berbera corridor) and Central Somalia-Ethiopia borders remain open but strictly for commercial trade. The Kenya-Somalia land borders remain closed for commercial entities.