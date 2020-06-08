Somalia: COVID-19 Impact Update No. 8 (As of 8 June 2020)

Situation overview

Somalia’s COVID-19 epidemiological curve continues to show a steady rise in confirmed cases over recent weeks. As of 8 June, the cases have reached 2,334 with 83 deaths, of which 45 cases and one death were reported over the last 24 hours. While 441 people have recovered from the virus, another 1,812 remain under medical supervision. Most new cases are a result of community transmission and men constitute nearly two-thirds of these cases. Based on limited testing, Banadir region accounts for the highest numbers, 1,329 cases with 54 deaths while Hirshabelle has the lowest reported numbers, 21 cases and one death. Across the country, 84 health workers are affected; a situation that has prompted WHO to issue guidelines and recommendations to ensure health care workers and responders at risk of infection are protected.

The virus has exacerbated existing socio-economic vulnerabilities. Due to COVID-19, the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) projected an 11 per cent decline in nominal GDP for 2020. Furthermore, WFP has reported a reduction in remittance in Banadir, Hirshabelle and Somaliland. An estimated 40 per cent of Somali families rely on remittances from relatives and friends living abroad for their livelihood. Nationally, remittances are estimated to decline by as much as 50 per cent. Funding for humanitarian operations has also lagged behind previous years with just over 30 per cent of the revised requirement of just over US$1 billion received to date, almost halfway through the year.