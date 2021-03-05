Somalia
Somalia: COVID-19 Impact Update No. 16 (February 2021)
Attachments
This report on the Country Preparedness & Response Plan (CPRP) for COVID-19 in Somalia is produced monthly by OCHA and the Integrated Office in collaboration with partners. It contains updates on the response to the humanitarian and socio-economic impact of COVID-19 in between March and December 2020, and is the last update given that the COVID-19 response is included in the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan.
Highlights
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Somalia has spiked in recent weeks, pushing total reported cases since the outbreak started to over 7,300 with 243 deaths.
The spike is reportedly linked to poor adherence to preventative measures and suggests the re-introduction of the virus rather than sustained, high community transmission.
To mitigate the spike, the Federal Government of Somalia banned all public gatherings, closed schools and universities and instructed Government employees to work from home on 17 February 2021 until further notice.
Somalia expects to receive 1.2 million doses of vaccines from COVAX which will be rolled out to vaccinate about 600,000 frontline workers (including health workers).
