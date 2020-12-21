Somalia: COVID-19 Impact Update No. 14 (November 2020)

This report on the Country Preparedness & Response Plan (CPRP) for COVID-19 in Somalia is produced monthly by OCHA and the Integrated Office in collaboration with partners. It contains updates on the response to the humanitarian and socio-economic impact of COVID-19, covering the period from 25 October to 25 November 2020. The next report will be issued in early January 2021.

Highlights

Somalia’s informal economy, based on remittances, foreign imports and agriculture, has been heavily impacted by COVID-19. Reflecting gender inequalities in the country, women-owned businesses were especially hard-hit, with 98 per cent reporting reduced revenue.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated mental distress as people living in vulnerable circumstances, including the elderly and persons with disabilities, are separated from their caregivers due to quarantine and isolation requirements.

The US$256 million humanitarian component of the Somalia COVID-19 CPRP launched in April is only 38 per cent funded, negatively impacting effective cluster responses.

Situation overview

COVID-19 CASES

Over 4,662 confirmed cases since 16 March, and 124 related deaths. Case fatality rate: 2.7% People 20 - 60 ys: 83% (with a median age of 33 ys, ranging 1 - 110 ys). Male cases: 74% Source (MoH, WHO)

ECONOMY AT RISK

According to the Heritage Institute of Policy Studies’s report, Somalia's economic recovery is still at risk but on the way to escape a recession thanks to the limited number of infections and mitigation measures.

GROWTH CONTRACTION

GDP growth estimated to contract to 2.5% in 2020 (from 2.9% of previous year) and related issues: declining remittances, reduced aggregate demand, disrupted supply chains and reductions in labor supply.

MENTAL DISTRESS

Mental distress exacerbated and separation of the elderly and persons with disabilities from their caregivers, due to quarantine, isolation requirements and restrictions on movement.

NEGATIVE IMPACTS

The pandemic has also had an especially negative impact on the aviation sector, trade and fiscal revenue, and moderately increased inflation in the first half of 2020.

FUNDING CHALLENGE

Only $87 million (38%) has been provided, out of US$226 million required for the humanitarian component of the COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan (CPRP).