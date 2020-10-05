Somalia: COVID-19 Impact Update No. 12 (As of 21 August 2020) [EN/SO]

This report on the Country Preparedness & Response Plan (CPRP) for COVID-19 in Somalia is produced monthly by OCHA and the Integrated Office in collaboration with partners. It contains updates on the response to the humanitarian and socioeconomic impact of COVID-19, covering the period from 21 August to 21 September 2020. The next report will be issued on or around 21 October.

HIGHLIGHTS

 The number of COVID-19 cases increased by 125 new cases and 5 deaths since August, to 3,390 confirmed cases and 98 deaths, as of 21 September.

 At least 900,000 face masks and 16,728 digital thermometers are needed to support the safe reopening of schools.  According to the World Bank, the gross domestic product for Somalia is projected to decline by 1.5 per cent; an improvement from the June estimates of a 2.5 per cent decline.

 The Federal Government of Somalia has lifted a number of COVID-19 related restrictions on movement in and out of the country, including the opening of international airports.

 The U$256 million humanitarian component of the Somalia COVID-19 CPRP launched in April is only 30 per cent funded, negatively impacting effective cluster responses.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Somalia has reported 125 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths since 21 August, bringing the total number of cases confirmed since the first case was reported in March to 3,390 with 98 deaths, as of 21 September. At least 14 per cent (250 cases) of the total confirmed cases were reportedly among health workers, negatively impacting response, amid limited health-care services in the country. All the seven states have confirmed COVID-19 infections, with Banadir State having more than 44 per cent (1,535 cases and 55 deaths) of the reported cases, followed by Somaliland (934 cases and 31 deaths) and Puntland (496 cases and nine deaths) by midSeptember. While the number of new reported daily COVID-19 infections has declined, it is too early to predict whether Somalia has flattened the curve as the response is challenged by various factors including limited testing capacity, access and operational challenges.

Somalia’s economy has proven more resilient amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to World Bank estimates in September, gross domestic product is projected to decline by 1.5 per cent in 2020, compared to June estimates that anticipated a decline of 2.5 per cent. While overall import levels are performing well, food imports have fallen. Remittances are stabilising for both households and businesses. Recent domestic revenue data as of end-June indicates encouraging trends, which if continued suggests that domestic revenue collection will be around 85 to 90 per cent of the original 2020 budget. The Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) has lifted a number of COVID-19 related restrictions on movement in and out of the country, including the opening of international airports in August .

Despite the reduced humanitarian footprint due to the COVID-19 restrictions and the disproportionate funding across clusters, humanitarian partners have scaled-up the COVID-19 response across the country. The US$256 million humanitarian component COVID-19 Country Preparedness and Response Plan (CPRP) launched in April is 30 per cent funded as at 21 September and partners are appealing for more funding to enable them reach at least the targeted people in need.

Partners have identified the non-availability of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), delays in transporting COVID-19 samples and challenges of enforcing social distance as key challenges in the response.