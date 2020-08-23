Somalia: COVID-19 Impact Update No. 11 (As of 21 August 2020)

Situation overview

Confirmed daily COVID-19 cases declined during the reporting period. Somalia has confirmed 3,265 with 2,396 recoveries as of 21 August but the number of deaths has remained at 93 for several weeks. Most cases are 20 to 60 years old, and 74 per cent are male.

According to WHO , the cumulative positive testing rate, has declined gradually and as of the week of 2-8 August, stood at 26 per cent. Across the country, health facility and community-based surveillance activities are focused on early detection, testing, tracking and tracing of cases.

The Federal Government of Somalia has allowed international flights to resume, which should ease the movement of aid workers and delivery of supplies, and schools to reopen. Guidelines have been developed to minimize the risk at airports and passengers will need a medical certificate showing they are free of COVID-19.

Students returning to school are required to follow Ministry of Health guidelines including social distancing, wearing face masks and gloves. School compounds have been cleaned, disinfected, and hand washing facilities installed.

UN agencies and partners have ramped up responses to the pandemic, as detailed below. To support ongoing activities, the Logistics Cluster facilitated dedicated cargo airlifts on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Health the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), WHO and key health partners upon request. As of 6 August, over 34 MT of COVID-19 related cargo has been transported to Dhusamarreeb, Kismayo, Baidoa, Jowar, Hargeisa, Belet Weyne, Garowe, Guriel and Barawe. The Cluster is installing a Mobile Storage Unit at Mogadishu international airport to facilitate the storage of partners’ cargo for both COVID-19 and flood responses.