Somalia: COVID-19 Humanitarian Component (as of 8 June 2020)

Situation Overview

As of 8 June, confirmed COVID-19 cases in Somalia have reached 2,334 with 83 deaths, 441 recoveries and 1,812 active cases. Most new cases are a result of community transmission; women constitute nearly two-thirds of these new cases. Banadir region accounts for the highest numbers, 1,329 cases with 53 deaths while Hirshabelle has the lowest numbers, 21 cases and one death. At least 84 health workers have tested positive.

The pandemic has exacerbated pre-existing vulnerabilities, disrupted socio-economic activities and affected livelihoods especially for low-income earners.

UN agencies and partners have stepped up their support to the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) and member states to detect, prevent and interrupt COVID-19 transmission, providing direct support to the health and humanitarian component of the FGS’s socio-economic impact and response plan for COVID-19.

The Somalia Humanitarian Fund (SHF) has allocated $2.47 million towards COVID-19 responses and projects are being reprogrammed towards COVID-19 responses. To mitigate the food security implications, partners have proactively adapted delivery of assistance in line with COVID-19 measures by providing combined two-month rations.