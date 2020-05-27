Somalia: COVID-19 Humanitarian Component (as of 27 May 2020)

Situation Overview

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Somalia has reached 1,711 as of 27 May, with 67 deaths and 253 recoveries. Most cases have been reported from Banadir region and are a result of community transmission. The cases are surging at a time that Somalia is struggling to contain floods that have affected nearly a million people and desert locusts that are devouring crops and pasture in Somaliland, Puntland and Galmudug; creating a triple threat. UN agencies and partners have scaled up risk communication and community engagement, and supporting the Federal Government and member states to detect, prevent and interrupt the transmission of the disease.

Radio spots highlighting COVID-19 prevention measures have been aired by partners on 21 radio stations throughout the country, reaching an estimated 10 million people. In addition, 25,000 posters on COVID-19 prevention were disseminated in Mogadishu, and over 30 billboards installed across the country. Approximately one million IDPs in 852 IDP sites have been reached with COVID-19 messages. WASH partners have reached 310,800 people with hygiene kits and emergency water supply over the last two weeks. Some 2,000 PPEs have been distributed to all states and 550 health workers trained to respond to COVID-19. Martini hospital in Mogadishu, the main referral facility in the country, now has 20 intensive care units.