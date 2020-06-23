Somalia: COVID-19 Humanitarian Component (as of 21 June 2020)

Situation Overview

As of 21 June, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Somalia is 2,755, with 88 deaths, 751 recoveries, and 1,920 active cases out of more than 6,640 tests conducted. The number of cases reported daily is showing a decreasing trend as compared to the previous weeks except in Somaliland. A downward trend in COVID-19-related mortality has also been observed in recent weeks. The virus has strained Somalia’s health system with 133 health workers infected, and inflamed socio-economic vulnerabilities at a time that Somalia is grappling with floods and desert locusts, creating a triple threat.

UN agencies and partners have scaled up their responses despite operational challenges due to coronavirus containment measures such as most staff working remotely, in restricted environments, or from home. In May, 2.3 million people received food assistance, with amounts scaled up to mitigate food security implications by distributing combined two-month rations; and 956,000 people received WASH assistance. About 25 MT of medical supplies and hospital beds have been airlifted to various states. One million IDPs in 867 sites have been reached with COVID-19 awareness messages through risk communication and community engagement activities.