Somalia: COVID-19 Humanitarian Component (as of 18 May 2020)

Situation Overview

As of 18 May, Somalia has confirmed 1,421 cases of COVID-19, with 56 deaths and 152 recoveries. The majority of cases are due to community transmission and increasing numbers are being reported in several states. UN agencies and partners have scaled up responses to the pandemic, targeting six million people every week through intensified risk communication and community engagement, assisting the Federal Government and member states to detect, prevent and interrupt the transmission of the disease, and supporting access to essential health care services across the country. Three laboratories capable of detecting COVID-19 are now functional at Mogadishu, Garowe and Hargeyisa, and 1,238 samples have been tested in-country.

The Somalia Humanitarian Fund (SHF) has allocated US$400,000 to expand treatment facilities at Martino hospital in Mogadishu, bringing to $2.57 million the total SHF contribution so far to COVID-19 responses in Somalia. In addition, using funds received from the CERF, WHO, UNICEF and IOM have allocated US$1 m, $1.145 m and $0.45 million respectively, to support COVID-19 responses in Somalia. Aligned with Government efforts, UN agencies and partners launched the Somalia Country Preparedness and Response plan on 23 April seeking $232 million out of $689 million to bolster preparedness and response to the public health and humanitarian consequences of COVID-19.