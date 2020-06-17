Somalia: COVID-19 Humanitarian Component (as of 15 June 2020)

Situation Overview

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Somalia have reached 2,602 with 88 deaths, 577 recoveries and 1,938 active cases, as of 15 June. Most new cases are a result of community transmission; men constitute nearly two-thirds of the new cases and women one-third. Banadir region accounts for the highest numbers, 1,371 cases with 53 deaths; Hirshabelle State has the lowest numbers, 22 cases and one death. The virus has exacerbated existing socio-economic vulnerabilities at a time that Somalia is grappling with floods and desert locusts, creating a triple threat.

In response, UN agencies and partners have reached 10.9 million people through COVID-19 risk communication and community engagement. At least 364,400 people have benefitted from infection prevention and control activities; 294,300 people from essential health assistance and 33,260 from case management services. At least 617,200 people have received WASH assistance. Over 25 MT of medical supplies and hospital beds have been airlifted to various states. Some 2,000 PPEs have been distributed to all states, 550 health workers trained, and 20 ventilators delivered to Martino hospital in Mogadishu.