Somalia: COVID-19 Humanitarian Component (as of 1 June 2020)

Situation Overview

As of 1 June, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Somalia has reached 1,976, with 78 deaths and 348 recoveries. Banadir region accounts for the highest numbers, 1,177 cases with 53 deaths and 294 recoveries. Hirshabelle has the lowest numbers, nine cases and one death. The COVID-19 cases have surged at a time that Somalia is struggling to contain floods that have affected nearly a million people and desert locusts that are devouring crops and pasture in Somaliland, Puntland and Galmudug; creating a triple threat.

UN agencies and partners have scaled up support to the Federal Government and member states to detect, prevent and interrupt COVID-19 transmission. As of 31 May, 10.1 million people have been reached through risk communications and community engagement while 275,450 people have benefitted from infection prevention and control activities. At least 245,900 people have received essential health assistance and 33,260 have received case management services. As of 26 May, the Logistics Cluster has airlifted over 18 MT of medical supplies and hospital beds on behalf of the Ministry of Health, the Office of the Prime Minister, WHO and other key partners, to Dhuusamarreeb, Kismayo, Baidoa, Jowar, Hargyeisa, Belet Weyne, Garowe and Baarawe.