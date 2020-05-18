Somalia: COVID-19 affecting lives and livelihoods

COVID-19 is affecting lives and livelihoods in Somalia, amid other complex humanitarian crises.

Since the first case in Somalia was confirmed on 16 March, some markets, hotels and restaurants have closed due to containment measures, impacting daily wage workers, casual labourers and other low-income earners.

In addition to the virus, Somalis are dealing with floods and the worst desert locust upsurge in 25 years, as well as protracted conflict and significant displacement.

