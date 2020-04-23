Somalia Country Preparedness and Response Plan (CPRP) COVID-19 (April 2020)

Introduction and Scope

The Somalia COVID-19 Country Preparedness and Response Plan (CPRP) is a joint effort by UN agencies and cluster partners, including NGOs, to respond to the direct public health and indirect immediate humanitarian (component 1) and socio-economic (component 2) consequences of COVID-19. This CPRP does not yet cover new programming designed to “build back better” and to support specific recovery goals in the future. Rather, it provides a six-to-nine-month framework for the humanitarian, development and political workstreams of the UN to adapt existing programmes to the changing context and accelerate and/or scale up interventions that will mitigate the impact of COVID-19. In this sense it focuses on the ‘nexus’ between humanitarian, development and peacebuilding work.Together, the two components of the CPRP reflect the priorities in Windows 1 and 2 in the Secretary General’s UN Response and Recovery Fund.

The plan is aligned and includes support to key interventions within the Federal Government of Somalia’s Comprehensive Socio-Economic Impact and Response Plan for Covid-19, launched on 27 March 2020. Objective 1 of the humanitarian component of the CPRP is in direct support to the Ministry of Health and Human Services’ National Preparedness and Response Plan to COVID-19, which was launched on 26 March 2020.