Somalia Country Preparedness and Response Plan (CPRP) (22 April 2020)

The Somalia COVID-19 Country Preparedness and Response Plan (CPRP) is a joint effort by UN agencies and partners to respond to the immediate humanitarian and socio-economic consequences of COVID-19. The CPRP provides a six-to-nine-month framework for humanitarian and development agencies to adapt their programmes to the changing context and scale up interventions to mitigate the impact of COVID-19. The focus is on the ‘nexus’ between humanitarian, development and peacebuilding work, and is aligned and includes support to key interventions within the Federal Government of Somalia’s Comprehensive Socio-Economic Impact and Response Plan for Covid-19, launched on 27 March 2020.