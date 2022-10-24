Somalia: The Cost of Inaction, October 2022

THE SITUATION IN SOMALIA

Somalia is facing its worst drought in at least 40 years. The unprecedented failure of four consecutive rainy seasons, with a fifth likely to occur in coming months, as well as persistent conflict, displacement and high food prices are affecting 7.8 million people, nearly half of Somalia's population. More than 1.1 million people have left their homes in search of food, water and livelihoods.

Some 1.8 million children under 5 face acute malnutrition between August 2022 and July 2023, including more than half a million children who are likely to be severely malnourished. About 301,000 people are facing catastrophic levels of food insecurity (IPC Phase 5). Partners are continuing to step up assistance, reaching 6.5 million people by September, or about 800,000 more people than the previous month.

6.7M People facing acute food insecurity through December 2022

1.17M People displaced by drought since January 2021

1.8M Children under age 5 facing acute malnutrition

5.2M People facing acute water shortages

6.5M People reached with assistance from Jan-Sep 2022

SOMALIA IS ON THE BRINK OF FAMINE

Famine is projected in southern Somalia before the end of the year if humanitarian assistance is not urgently scaled up and sustained.

Even if no famine emerges, given rising death rates in many areas, the size of the affected population and the likely duration of the crisis, the cumulative levels of excess mortality could be as high as in 2011.

NEEDS ARE GROWING AND WILL PERSIST

The number of people affected by drought has doubled since the beginning of the year.

Humanitarian needs will continue well into 2023 should the current rainy season fail.

Humanitarians are stepping up response, reorienting activities towards famine prevention and targeting the most vulnerable.