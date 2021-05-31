Somalia: The Cost of Inaction - May 2021

Humanitarian Situation in Somalia

Somalia is one of the most complex and protracted humanitarian crises in the world. Recurrent climatic shocks, particularly drought and floods, conflict and the additional impact of COVID-19 is pushing Somali children and their families to the brink.

5.9 million people need urgent humanitarian assistance including 3.4 million children

2 million children displaced

3.9 million people need immediate access to lifesaving healthcare

1.4 million school aged children nearly half girls, need humanitarian assistance to keep them learning

1.2 million people in need of emergency WASH services

2.6 million people are facing high levels of food insecurity

1.8 million children require emergency protection services