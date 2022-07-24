Somalia: The Cost of Inaction, July 2022

THE SITUATION IN SOMALIA

The drought emergency in Somalia has worsened. Nearly half of the population – 7.7 million people – require humanitarian or protection assistance. The drought has impacted at least 7 million people, of whom 918,000 have been displaced from their homes in search of water, food and pasture; including minority groups. The country is facing a reasonable chance of famine in 17 districts if crop and livestock production fail, food prices continue to rise and humanitarian assistance is not sustained to reach the most vulnerable populations. As of June, humanitarian partners have reached 4.1 million people - 65 per cent of the 6.4 million people targeted in priority areas - but the scale and severity of the crisis far exceeds available resources and responses.

2.9 M

people remain displaced, without any hope of returning to their homes

7.1 M

people are facing high levels of acute food insecurity and hunger

1.5 M

children are acutely malnourished

1 out of 8

children in Somalia dies before turning 5

1 in 100

women of child-bearing age dies due to pregnancy-related complications

DROUGHT EXACERBATING EXISTING VULNERABILITIES

More than 90 per cent of the country is facing drought. 7 million people are affected, 918,000 have been displaced by the drought.

Without a scale up of assistance, drought will drive mass displacement, communicable diseases and protection violations in Somalia.

HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE REMAINS A LIFE LINE

7.7 M

people in Somalia, nearly half of the population, require life-saving or protection services.

4.5 M

Somalis face acute lack of water and sanitation

THE HUMAN COST OF INACTION IS TOO HIGH

Without immediate funding, humanitarian partners will be forced to stop essential programmes, including food assistance, nutritional activities, effective health care provision and livelihood support. More Somalis will suffer, and progress achieved over the last decade will be lost.