Somalia: The Cost of Inaction (As of April 2021)

THE SITUATION IN SOMALIA

The humanitarian situation is dire. Somalia has experienced armed conflict for nearly three decades while suffering from cyclical, extreme climate conditions. The resilience of communities has been pushed to the brink, and coping strategies depleted, causing widespread precarity. Even minor shocks have devastating human consequences.

Humanitarian needs will remain high. Multiple and concurrent shocks, including drought, desert locusts and the conflict may lead the country into the brink of another famine.

2.9 M people remain displaced, without any hope to return to their homes.

2.7 M people, are facing high levels of acute food insecurity and hunger.

1 M children are acutely or severely malnourished.

1 out of 8 children in Somalia dies before turning 5.

1 in 100 women of child-bearing age dies due to pregnancy related complications.